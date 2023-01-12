Travellers' love for flying out of Albury airport has returned in abundance, with latest figures showing 119,654 people took flights in the past six months.
Numbers have been "positively trending upwards" and heading back to pre-COVID-19 days in 2019, when 134,238 people took flight.
Summer holidays are proving to be busy, with the city's vibrancy back in play.
Albury Council business and lifestyle service leader Ambrose Glass said it was great to see the city come alive again with the COVID-19 restrictions easing.
"It's exciting to see people getting out and exploring again," he said.
"With traveller numbers through the airport approaching pre-COVID levels, we expect this trend to continue."
Mr Glass said people coming through the airport were both leisure and business travellers.
The school holidays were amongst the busiest season for families looking to get away.
"Albury airport is a leading regional airport that facilitates great experiences and physical connectivity for both leisure and business travellers," he said.
Mr Glass said that with the popular Qantas Albury to Adelaide route now a year-round fixture, "we are pleased to be now offering direct flights to the four capital cities (of) Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney".
The Albury to Adelaide route was offered as a seasonal service and introduced last year to attract people to the snow slopes.
Mr Glass urged customers to think ahead when travelling.
"Whilst COVID restrictions have been relaxed, we are asking travellers to remain vigilant and not travel if they are unwell," he said.
