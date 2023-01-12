The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Airport figures show a surge in numbers in the past six months

SE
By Sophie Else
January 13 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albury Airport is ready for a very busy season, and hope to numbers from pre-COVID-19 days.

Travellers' love for flying out of Albury airport has returned in abundance, with latest figures showing 119,654 people took flights in the past six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.