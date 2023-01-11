Vision is paramount when talking change, and it's no more pertinent than in the case of Twin City's new division one men's coach Andrew Roscouet.
The winds of change have swept through the Wanderers, seeing experienced leader Shaun Wilhelm step down as Roscouet comes in to fill the role in 2023.
The catch is, he's never coached a senior side before.
Coming across from Murray United, Roscouet has molded many of the young maestros emerging on the round ball scene over the years, and wants to translate that development into the men's front at Twin City.
"My main background is junior development, and that was probably one of the big reasons why I took on the job at Twin City because they've got a lot of really good young kids coming through," he said.
"Obviously with COVID and all of that stuff going on we've taken a massive hit.
"I want to help out, really get their junior program happening and nurture these kids through to the first team.
"Hopefully it will be a three to five year project, especially with the good senior players they've got around at the moment, I think the next few years could be really exciting for Twin City."
Roscouet's history with the game runs deep.
Hailing from Jersey in the United Kingdom, the Englishman played in London before a switch to Melbourne saw him lace the boots for Albert Park Soccer Club.
He moved to the North East where his playing days came to an end, and forayed into coaching at the likes of Myrtleford, Wangaratta and Twin City when his sons expressed an interest in soccer.
"My oldest son moved to Murray United under-12s about five years ago," he said.
"I just used to just watch the games, and (former Murray chairman) Darren Yates asked if I was interested in doing some assistant work.
"I said I'm standing around watching my kid play football so I might as well.
"I've sort of worked all the way through Murray at some point with most of the squads.
"Working with Adam Carty was amazing, he's a fantastic technical director as well as coaches like Ricky Piltz and Darren Yates."
Dipping his toe into the senior coaching pool will surely come with a new set of challenges, but Roscouet was jovial in saying adults can "sometimes be more like kids than kids."
However, there is nothing juvenile about what Twin City conjured in 2022.
Though Twin City rounded out the season in eighth last season, the ladder position barely reflected how dangerous a side they were as the Wilhem-led Wanderers beat the likes of Albury United and Myrtleford.
Roscouet acknowledged the effort, and arrives with an ideology of creating a brand of football unmissable to fans and investable by players.
"They beat a lot of good sides last year, so they've got a lot of talent there," he said.
"Especially with the kids coming through, if we can keep the main core of those players then we could be dark horses this year.
"Every team that I've coached, I alwasy try and get them playing expansive, open football where they're expressing themselves.
"It'll be the same with Twin City, I don't want to play a structured game; I want to play a game that the players can adapt to that they want to play.
"I want them to play with a smile on their face and play good football. "
