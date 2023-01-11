The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Roscouet takes reins as Twin City's senior men's coach

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twin City's new coach, Andrew Roscouet, arrives with fresh ideas he hopes to impart on the Wanderers in 2023. Picture by Ash Smith

Vision is paramount when talking change, and it's no more pertinent than in the case of Twin City's new division one men's coach Andrew Roscouet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.