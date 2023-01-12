A Thurgoona man's growing Christmas light arrangement has produced his biggest donation yet in support of Border and North East cancer patients.
Kevin Allitt raised $8740 from his most recent festive season exhibition, which has been running at his McLaren Boulevard home since 2020, with all proceeds handed back to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
He had raised more than $5000 in the past two years, but the addition of an EFTPOS machine was a game changer.
Mr Allitt said he took great joy in meeting the large number of people that came to see his lights each night in December.
"The money donated to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund stays in the local area and goes towards funding cancer trials and treatments," Mr Allitt said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Please get behind this worthy cause."
Mr Allitt has already commenced planning to expand his display for the 2023 festive season and hopes to raise at least $10,000 next time around.
Along with his lights, Mr Allitt collected redeemable bottles and cans from the public and will continue to do so this year.
Mr Allitt said he had already teamed up with businesses Malibu Boats and Border Express to cash in their drink containers, with all proceeds to be put towards the final donation.
Those keen to provide bottles and cans for the cause can contact Mr Allitt on 0459 192 764 or his wife, Maralyn, on 0438 412 224 to arrange collection, or deliver them to 64 McLaren Boulevard.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.