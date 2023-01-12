The Ron Stubbs-trained Boss Lady Rocks may be in hot form but her trainer is keen to avoid the searing heat forecast for Adelaide over the weekend.
Stubbs has accepted for a race at Murray Bridge with his stable star on Saturday after he couldn't find any suitable races for the in-form mare in Melbourne or Sydney.
But the forecast of 42 degrees during the race meeting has Stubbs undecided whether to make the trek to tackle the $55,000 Benchmark 86 Handicap, (1000m).
"I'm sitting on the fence at the moment in regards to making the trip," Stubbs said on Thursday morning.
"The forecast is 42 degrees and I certainly won't be going under those circumstances.
"A cool change is expected after lunch on Saturday and I've been unofficially told the club is contemplating pushing all its races back and making it a twilight meeting.
"If that happens and it's a lot cooler, I'm keen to go. But I'm certainly not going to be taking the 42 degrees on."
Stubbs is planning to drive to Ouyen on Friday and arrive at 10am to beat the heat and stay overnight.
He will then drive from Ouyen to Murray Bridge early again the following morning.
The return trip home will be the same.
Stubbs said Boss Lady Rocks should prove hard to beat if she makes the trip.
"As far as her Benchmark was concerned, this race was the only realistic option we had," he said.
"So I nominated and had no idea what sort of opposition we would be up against.
"But I was pleasantly surprised to see her installed favourite which fuels my confidence that we picked the right race.
"I guess the biggest unknown is trying to draw parallels between Moonee Valley night meetings compared to Adelaide Saturday meetings."
Boss Lady Rocks won the Flat Knacker over the Albury Gold Cup carnival last year.
ALSO IN SPORT
But Stubbs feels that his stable star has gone to another level this preparation after winning two races at Moonee Valley to stamp herself as a city class mare.
"Without doubt she is in career best form," he said.
"She has always been a handy mare but has just seemed to bloom from day one this preparation.
"Her record this campaign confirms that."
Despite being well down in the weights and allotted 55kg, Stubbs has elected to engage claiming apprentice Lachie Neindorf.
"Hopefully the race is run at a solid tempo and over 1000m you wouldn't expect anything else," Stubbs said.
"If they jump and run, she can just take a nice sit and finish over the top of them - she has proven in the past she is capable of doing that."
