Wodonga's first pool built

We all used to swim in the Wodonga creek but it was not safe.
There'd be hundreds of kids there and often no parents.
We were always fishing kids out.
Because (husband) Bob and I could swim well, we taught many kids to swim.
We were among parents who formed a committee to build a proper swimming pool in Wodonga because of concerns for the safety of youngsters swimming in the Wodonga creek.
The committee raised money towards the pool.
We had all sorts of ways of raising money and every year we'd join with Albury in the Floral Festival - that was the biggest fundraising effort each year.
The top of Bob's shop was empty so we'd have a semi-trailer put in there, cover it with wire netting, go round the schools and teach the children how to make paper flowers.
Many a time my fingers were raw from cutting wire and paper.
The float would have thousands of flowers on it.
We'd ask a girl to be our queen and she had to raise so much money.
Whoever raised the most was the Floral Festival Queen.
I don't think any of us considered the amount of time we put in should be recognised.- Grace Emery
It was years of hard work. We gave the kids at the schools 'builders' rewards if they helped raise so much, and a free season's ticket, or they'd get a 'master builders' if they did something special.
The council was asked to find land for the pool. There wasn't a thing we didn't do to construct that pool.
The parents did most of the work. We had some good helpers; I don't think any of us considered the amount of time we put in should be recognised.
We had people dig the hole, and Bergermeister and Morris across the road from where we lived in Hovell Street, set up a foam brickmaking place and we'd go over there and make bricks.
I don't know how many morning teas and sandwiches we provided.
We had gun shoots and anything else that would raise money.
The bricks were machine made but they all had to be handled.
There were different contractors who donated their time and machines to building the Stanley Street pool.
