Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren says the Border council must avoid a stand-off with the Victorian government to refurbish the city's almost 100-year-old racecourse grandstand.
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (formerly DELWP) is the land holder of the grandstand, which gives it ultimate authority over the 1926 structure.
Racing Wodonga put in a planning request to demolish the stand, closed since mid-2021 due to its poor condition, which was rejected by Wodonga Council on November 30, as it is the subject of a heritage overlay, and, council permission is required for any changes.
Cr Mildren said the council had engaged independent structural and heritage consultants to assist with the tender brief for the remedial works.
"Tenders for various works packages will begin to be advertised early in 2023 with initial underground investigative works being undertaken to better inform services and structural remediation," he said.
"As with any planning decision, Racing Wodonga has a time period of 60 days from the date of the refusal in which to appeal the council's decision at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal."
Cr Mildren said decisions would ultimately be made on "value versus cost".
"Some of those decisions will be made by council as a recommendation and be handed on to the state government, who would then make the final call," he said.
"If it came back to us and the building was going to cost significant millions of dollars to rectify, which is beyond what the council's resources might be, and the state government comes back and says, 'we're not going to allow it to be demolished', you would expect them to stump up the rest of the money.
"History tells us that's not always what happens, so you could end up with a stand-off for quite some years, potentially. That's not a good thing to have either, so we need to try and work to avoid that.
"The planning decision highlights the fact the heritage value is significant, but it's all going to be balanced off and weighed up against what happens with the costs of making the thing right."
Meanwhile, demolition of Myrtleford's Golden Spurs Rodeo grandstand and commentary box started on Monday.
Myrtleford Recreation Reserve committee of management oversees the land and chairperson Allan McGuffie said part of its charter was to have safe buildings.
"We've got a new toilet block going in at the same time, so one is coming down and one is going up," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
