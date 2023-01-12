The Border Mail
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren expecting long process to determine future of historic racecourse grandstand

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
January 12 2023 - 7:30pm
Wodonga Council has put a call out to independent structural and heritage consultants for a tender to make the Wodonga Racecourse grandstand safe. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren says the Border council must avoid a stand-off with the Victorian government to refurbish the city's almost 100-year-old racecourse grandstand.

