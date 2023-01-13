It hasn't taken long for Brett Mallyon to weave his magic as a trainer again.
After gaining his jockey licence in the late 1970s as a 15-year-old and spending his entire adult life as a jockey and trainer, Mallyon quit racing in 2014 because he felt 'burnt out.'
Fast forward almost a decade and Mallyon is back involved in the sport he is most passionate about after regaining his trainers licence last October.
The 60-year-old and his wife, Mary, recently relocated to Albury and initially have a small team of two horses which they train together from the stables of local trainer Mitch Beer.
They had their first runner back in Galbalan at Corowa in late December which was narrowly beaten when running second.
Galbalan went one better last Tuesday at Albury when winning a maiden with Fiona Sandkuhl aboard.
Mallyon said his overriding emotion was relief after being able to land a winner so early in his comeback to the training ranks.
"I was a bit relieved more than anything to get the win to be honest," Mallyon said..
"When you have had an extended break like I have and to start from scratch again like I am, it's a bit of a gamble.
"There are no guarantees in racing and the wife and I decided to give ourselves a year training and reassess after that.
"Just to see if we still have the passion and desire to train.
"That little horse ran really well at Corowa the other day, that was a huge thrill just to see it run well.
"And then to get the win on the new home track, it was very satisfying for all involved."
The win was a real family affair for the Mallyon's who own the horse alongside their daughter Katelyn.
Katelyn is well-known in the racing industry as a former Group 1 winning jockey, Channel 7 Horse Racing Presenter and the fiancee to superstar hoop James McDonald.
"Katelyn was over the moon and was rapt. It was her first win as an owner," he said.
"For me personally, it was a bit of a confidence boost that I can still train.
"We are under no illusions and know how tough the training caper can be.
"So you celebrate the wins when they come along because we know there will be a lot of losers along the way as well."
Katelyn, who has a huge following on social media, also tweeted about the win.
"Terrific win @AlburyRacing by Galbalan," Katelyn tweeted.
"My first winner as an owner and I'm so happy to see my Dad back in the winners circle. "Beautifully ridden @FionaSandkuhl."
Seasoned racegoers will remember Mick Mallyon, Brett's father, who is now in his 80s.
A champion jockey, Mick rode from 1954 to 1985 and won three Caulfield Cups on Bunratty Castle (1968), Gay Icarus (1971) and Leilani (1974) who was trained by Bart Cummings.
Brett said he was always destined to follow in his father's footsteps albeit not reaching the dizzy heights of his old man.
"I started off as a 15-year-old picnic rider," Mallyon said.
"I actually rode my first winner at Albury in about 1978 from memory and that's where it all started.
"I rode more than 250 winners at the picnics and was the leading picnic rider in Victoria on three occasions."
Mallyon initially got his trainers licence in the late 1980s and had stables at Flemington.
"I initially rode at the picnics for seven or eight years before deciding to get my trainers licence," he said.
"In 1987 I got my trainers licence and was based at Flemington.
"I trained for three years at Flemington with reasonable success and would have had about 40 odd winners during that time.
"It was during the late 80s and people are complaining these days about paying five percent interest on their mortgages.
"We were paying 17.5 percent back in those days and had our first child Andrew."
Mallyon also had a brief stint training in North Queensland before returning to the jockey ranks as a professional rider with his wife, Mary, gaining her trainers licence.
"I decided to become a professional jockey and my wife took out her trainers licence," he said..
"We spent 12 months in Cairns and trained around 20 winners before we made the decision to come back to Victoria.
"I kept riding as a professional jockey in Victoria until 1994 when I finished up.
"I rode about 115 winners but had a bad fall where I broke my shoulder, collarbone and femur.
"I always struggled after that with my weight.
"I won the Echuca Cup in 1994 on a horse called Noisy Peer.
"It was funny, I drew the outside gate but I never went around another horse and saved a stack of ground and ended up winning the cup.
"I thought to myself that I will never ride a horse that well again, so I may as well call it quits and went back to training."
Mallyon's two children, Andrew and Katelyn followed in his footsteps and also became jockeys.
His nephew, Jordan, spent time with trainer Mitch Beer and is now based at Canberra.
Andrew is based in Queensland, while Katelyn retired in 2018.
Brett said it was a huge thrill recently when Katelyn and J-Mac became parents for the first time and welcomed a baby girl Evie Belle.
"I joke with James and Katelyn that if Evie was a yearling, she would be worth a mint in the sales ring with her breeding," Mallyon joked.
Mallyon has fond memories of Albury which was a popular holiday destination for the family when the kids were growing up.
"We bought a house in Albury three years ago with the intention of retiring here at some stage," he said.
"We have fond memories of the area and always used to bring the kids up for holidays in the area when we got a chance.
"It was actually Katelyn that suggested to us that why don't we move to Albury and train a couple of horses.
"So here we are."
