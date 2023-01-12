Colonoscopy concerns? You can call the Cancer Council for free support and advice

Cancer Council Victoria has offered its support to those impacted by inadequate colonoscopy procedures conducted in Albury-Wodonga.
Cancer Council Victoria on Thursday said it welcomed the Victorian government's response to support the health and well-being of the patients impacted by incomplete colonoscopies in the Albury-Wodonga region.
A colonoscopy is a diagnostic procedure performed by a clinician to examine the entire large bowel using a flexible tube with a tiny camera attached. It is most often performed to investigate possible bowel cancer.
Chief executive officer of Cancer Council Victoria Todd Harper said it was understandable that people who had undergone the procedure, including those with bowel cancer or at higher risk of bowel cancer in the Albury-Wodonga region, would be concerned by this news.
"Anyone affected by cancer can call Cancer Council Victoria's information and support phone line on 13 11 20 - if they have any questions or concerns relating to colonoscopies, bowel cancer, or any other type of cancer," Mr Harper said.
"Our experienced cancer nurses can provide vital information and support to anyone affected by cancer, whether it's patients, carers or loved ones," Ms Spence added.
"We're here to help."
Bowel, or colorectal cancer, is the third most common cancer in Victoria, accounting for 10 per cent of all new cases diagnosed in 2021, according to the Cancer Council.
Importantly, it said, early detection was key to saving lives.
"If detected early, more than 90 per cent of bowel cancers can be successfully treated," Mr Harper said.
For those aged 50-74 who have no symptoms of bowel cancer, the most effective way to screen is through the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program, a simple at-home test sent in the mail every two years.
"Bowel screening is designed to check for the early warning signs of bowel cancer in people with no apparent symptoms," Mr Harper said.
"We recommend people complete the test as soon as they receive it in the mail.
"If you are younger than 50, or over 74 and concerned about bowel cancer, if you have a family history of bowel cancer, or if you think you have any symptoms, please call Cancer Council Victoria on 13 11 20."
To find out more about bowel cancer and how to prevent it, go to https://www.cancervic.org.au/bowel
