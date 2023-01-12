Mother suffers critical head injuries trying to climb Eurobin Falls

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at Eurobin Falls while at the site with her children.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Mount Buffalo about 4.30pm on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old Melbourne resident had been climbing the lower falls and slipped on rocks.
She slid about 10 metres down the rockface and hit her head.
Those at the site raised the alarm.
The woman was removed from the area with assistance from police officers, SES volunteers and paramedics before being airlifted to hospital with critical head injuries.
Leading Senior Constable Sam McIntosh said she had been climbing rocks when she slipped.
"She was on the lower falls, trying to climb up and slid down the rock," he said.
"Those rocks are way too slippery.
"She's fallen about 10 metres."
The area is covered with extensive signage warning people to stay on the paths and warning against climbing the falls.
The site is popular with tourists and emergency workers regularly attend the falls to help injured people.
While there haven't been any rescues in recent years, multiple people have been injured on previous Australia Days.
"Coming up to this Australia Day, hopefully people can use common sense," Leading Senior Constable McIntosh said.
"It is a common occurrence.
"People need to follow the warnings that are in place.
"There are signs everywhere saying not to go off the path, not to climb the falls.
"People just disregard the signage that's there."
The woman had been with her two children and other family members and friends.
Bright SES controller Graham Gales said the organisation usually attended one rescue at Mt Buffalo a year.
"It was in a similar location to previous rescues," he said of Wednesday's incident.
"We were able to use the same sort of techniques used in previous extractions and were really well supported by some of the holidaymakers who were on scene, who helped us get the woman out from where she was.
"She seems to have suffered more severe injuries than with a lot of people we've dealt with."
Mr Gales said more than 20 emergency workers attended the incident.
"It's just a reminder that these falls are dangerous," he said.
"There's plenty of signage to discourage people.
"We'd encourage people to read the notices to be aware of the dangers."
