Readers' interest in Prince Harry's wild ways have "exceeded expectations" at Border bookstores.
After weeks of saturation media coverage in the lead-up to the book's launch, the Duke of Sussex's ghostwritten autobiography Spare was released on Wednesday.
The tell-all book outlines claims about the royal family's behaviour towards Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, including an allegation his brother, William, the now Prince of Wales, physically attacked him.
These are among a litany of family woes spelled out by Prince Harry in the book, which had resulted in overwhelming demand for Albury's Dymocks outlet in the Myer Centrepoint shopping centre.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Owner Heather Cirovic said the store had already sold all its copies of Spare and so needed to order new stock.
"The book has been quite well received; a lot of people have been against it, but a lot of people are for it," she said.
Mrs Cirovic said while there weren't lines of people waiting at the front door to buy Spare on its release, many customers had pre-purchased the book.
"There was a lot of hype once it was released (ahead of the embargoed date) in Spain," she said. "And then we got more and more orders."
"I think it will slow down," she said.
A spokesperson at QBD books in Albury said Prince Harry's memoir "has been flying off the shelf".
"Don't miss out on getting the hot scoop on all the revelations."
o read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.