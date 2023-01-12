Wodonga police seize gun after threatening photos posted on Snapchat

Police have recovered a handgun and ammunition from a Wodonga home amid concerns about threats being made with the weapon on social media.
Blade Nicholson-Hughes, 19, was taken into custody by detectives at his Wilson Street unit on Thursday morning.
Police had been given images of Nicholson-Hughes, which he allegedly distributed on Snapchat, showing him holding a revolver to his head.
Another photo showed the gun open with visible bullets.
The 19-year-old applied for bail in Wodonga court on Thursday, with Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson raising concerns for community safety.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I believe they were disseminated on Snapchat to certain people, threatening or warning I guess with some altercations he may have had with some other members of the public," she said of the images, which investigations believe were circulated from Tuesday last week.
Police sought a warrant after obtaining copies of the photographs.
The revolver was found in the roof of a garage with five rounds of .22 ammunition in a bag and in foil on Thursday morning.
A second person was also arrested and allegedly admitted co-ownership of the gun, and will return to a court on Friday.
Nicholson-Hughes is banned from having any firearms.
Magistrate Peter Dunn asked why the images had been taken.
"I believe there's a little bit of tension and a beef between someone else," Detective Gibson said.
The teenager was refused bail and will return to court on February 7.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said police treated firearms offences seriously.
"We will take swift and decisive action where appropriate," he said.
"We're happy to report that this firearm has been recovered and is now in the possession of police."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.