The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga police seize gun after threatening photos posted on Snapchat

By Wodonga Court
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:50am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image of the seized gun.

Police have recovered a handgun and ammunition from a Wodonga home amid concerns about threats being made with the weapon on social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.