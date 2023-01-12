The victim of a dog attack who lost part of her finger was left alone, screaming in terror, and covered in blood after the incident, a court has heard.
The medical worker was walking her Cocker Spaniel in Wangaratta on April 23 last year when Angel Martin's Staffordshire Terrier attacked the pet.
When the victim tried to stop the incident, the Staffy latched onto one of the woman's fingers and ripped part of it off.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Martin had left the door to her Irving Street unit open, which allowed the dog to run out.
"The victim was left alone on the footpath, screaming in terror, covered in blood," police told the court, noting Martin had grabbed her dog and returned inside.
The victim's ring finger was partially severed, to her knuckle.
Others nearby assisted the victim and her dog, which had puncture wounds.
The offending dog was later seized and remains in the pound, pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.
There was no record of the pet being registered.
The woman told the court through a victim impact statement she was "terrified" during the ordeal and continues to suffer.
"There was blood everywhere," she said.
"I was worried about my dog, then I saw my hand and I was worried for myself.
"I wasn't sure If I was going to bleed to death before someone came to help."
She now fears walking her pet with concerns of another attack.
The healthcare worker lost the end of her finger and has nerve damage in two other fingers.
She had to take two months off work and struggles with her job due to the damage.
"It's a permanent reminder of what happened," the court heard.
Martin admitted to two charges over the animal attack.
Lawyer Marcel White said his 27-year-old client had no criminal history.
"The future of the dog will remain a matter for the council," he said.
Magistrate Ian Watkins imposed a $1500 fine with court costs and ordered Martin pay $266 in vet bills.
