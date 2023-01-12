Rollover drivers on the loose

Two drivers who fled a crash, leaving a man trapped in the front seat of a wrecked ute and a woman thrown from the same vehicle, remain on the run. The two injured passengers were airlifted to Canberra Hospital after the rollover just outside Temora around 1am on Wednesday. Police were told the ute and a sedan were both travelling north on Goldfields Way when the ute rolled, and the drivers fled. The sedan has since been found. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

