A man has died after he was rescued from water unresponsive in the Riverina's west.
At about 12.30pm on Thursday emergency services were called to Urangeline Creek, Urana, north west of Albury, following reports an unconscious man had been pulled from the water.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attempted to revive the man; however, he died at the scene.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
