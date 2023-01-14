The founder of a program which aims to connect people more closely to where their food comes from will speak in Albury next month.
United States resident Texas Slim founded the Beef Initiative to improve the health and food security of communities by creating more localised food supply chains.
Mr Slim said the initiative had since spread around the world.
"At this point in time, with the debasement of our nutritional value with processed foods, we're suffering from nutritional starvation in the United States," he said.
"So if you do not correlate food to health and food to non-health and you look at what nutrition is - it's not a marketing plan, it's not a label on a box - it's actually pure dense nutrition that comes from the soil.
"The closer you are to the soil, the closer you are to the food that is actually raised and grown and harvested ... and is the better nutritional value you will have."
Mr Slim said since the industrialisation of food and food processing centres communities had lost connection with where their food came from, resulting in poorer health outcomes.
The Australian Beef Initiative, according to the Event description, is a grassroots group promoting food sovereignty by educating and connecting people with cattle farmers.
"The founding premise of the ABI is strong connections between families and their farmers," the description said.
"The aim is to expand people's access to high quality animal protein, strengthen local supply chains and promote financial stability for local regenerative farmers by removing middlemen, like supermarkets."
The inaugural event will begin with a farm tour and will be followed by an afternoon of informative talks and presentations on the topics of food sovereignty, regenerative farming and holistic medicine.
Other speakers at the summit will be John Teirnan, who will speak on Bitcoin, Max Gulhane who will talk about metabolic medicine and regenerative farming and Pran Yoganathan to discuss 'What's the Beef with Beef?'
Victoria Ellis
