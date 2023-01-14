The Border Mail
American Texas Slim to speak at Wolki Farms Beef Initiative event

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
January 15 2023 - 4:00am
The Australian Beef Initiative will host an inaugural event in Albury of February 12, to discuss how to connect communities more closely to where their food comes from.

The founder of a program which aims to connect people more closely to where their food comes from will speak in Albury next month.

