17 bug bombs set off before Springdale Heights home gutted by fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 13 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 8:53am
A public housing home in Springdale Heights has been gutted by fire, with police told 17 bug bombs were set off before the blaze.

