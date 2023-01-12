17 bug bombs set off before Springdale Heights home gutted by fire

A public housing home in Springdale Heights has been gutted by fire, with police told 17 bug bombs were set off before the blaze.
A large number of emergency crews were called to the Glenelg Drive property about 7pm on Thursday.
A thick plume of smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the damaged home.
The occupants had managed to escape without injury.
Police were told 17 bug bombs were set off and a pilot light wasn't swtiched off before the unit was engulfed by fire.
A large number of people watched as about 20 firefighters, police and paramedics worked at the scene.
A police spokeswoman confirmed the fire was non suspicious.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said it was an intense fire with concerns the flames would spread to an adjoining unit.
"Fire and Rescue NSW responded with four appliances," he said.
"They were confronted with quite a fierce fire.
"They were concerned it was a common roof void and that the fire would spread from one unit straight to the next one.
"The crews were pretty quick to put a cut off in to stop it spreading to the second unit.
"We contained the fire to just the one unit."
The home was destroyed by the fire, with part of the roof collapsing.
The second unit sustained heat and smoke damage.
Inspector Finlay said about five people had evacuated both homes.
Fire crews remained on scene after the flames were extinguished to ensure there were no hot spots.
The blaze was the latest in a string of incidents including suspicious grass fires, car fires and a blaze sparked by a train.
Inspector Finlay said it was a timely reminder for people to ensure their smoke alarms were working, and to be vigilant with their appliances.
