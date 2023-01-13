Several hundred people are vying for the last 25 blocks of sought after land in a popular Wodonga housing estate.
Border-based developer Nordcon LAND will release its final stage for Huon Park, off Huon Creek Road, by the end of the month.
Nordcon marketing manager Lauren Pietila said there had been huge interest given all blocks were 2000 square metres and could accommodate larger homes.
"It's literally first in, best dressed. Whoever sends an email first and if they're ready to go to contract and in a position to buy, it's pretty much theirs," she said.
"It's pretty much Wodonga's premium estate because it's all 2000 square metres, you don't have smaller investment homes in there and it's in a very nice area of town."
Ms Pietila said Nordcon had previously sold around 120 lots across Huon Park in previous stages.
She said the demand for land across the region had been consistently high, but sale peaks varied given the timing of releases.
"We don't pre-sell blocks, so the sales depend on our workflow," she said.
"We could go from six months of not having a release and then we could have two releases in the space of two months.
"We've always been strong with selling land, but it's definitely been a lot stronger with the boom during COVID.
"It has slowed down a bit, but people will always need somewhere to live. They'll always be buying blocks, so there'll always be a market for it.
O'Neill Homes has been one of the primary builders of houses at Huon Park and sales manager Dylan O'Neill said the business had numerous clients waiting to get their hands on a parcel of land in the estate.
"We're a custom builder, so these bigger blocks and usually bigger homes are what we specialise in," he said.
"We've got a few people really waiting for these blocks, because there's just nothing in Wodonga like it with these 2000 square-metre lots.
"You're building a nice, bigger home in a really nice estate.
"Some clients work off a plan, others will start from scratch and do a brand new design. We've got our own draftsman, so it's a personal touch and a point of difference."
Mr O'Neill said the building company had around 20 projects in progress around Albury-Wodonga, Corryong, Khancoban, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga.
"Everyone's busy. There's a lot of work in the system, so it's going to keep us busy for a long while yet, which is good for everyone," he said.
"We try keep it to around 30 or 40 homes a year."
Ms Pietila said Huon Park was one of many projects under way in the Border city for Nordcon LAND, with the development of more than 80 lots at Wattle Glen in Leneva, near Grace Christian College, recently started.
"We'll do 84 there and then there'll be another 100 there in two to three years' time," she added.
"We've almost sold out the stage we've just completed at Avalon Park in Baranduda.
"There was 100 lots there and there's only a handful left there now, which is really good."
Ms Pietila also revealed work had recently started on a five-lot commercial development on McKoy Street, past the northern entrance of Wodonga's La Trobe University campus.
She said two of the five sites had already gone to contract.
"There will be five lots ranging from 1000 square metres to 5000 square metres," Ms Pietila said.
"We've had a lot of interest from lots of different businesses. It's good exposure from the Hume Freeway and easy access."
Across the Border, Nordcon LAND also has plans to develop 2000 lots at the Thurgoona Park estate over the next five years.
