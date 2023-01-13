The Border Mail
Hundreds vying for last blocks of land at Wodonga estate Huon Park, soon to be released by Nordcon LAND

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 14 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:30am
O'Neill Homes sales manager Dylan O'Neill, Nordcon LAND engineering manager Steve Martin, sales manager Maria Shaddock and sales administrator Sophie Mitchell are excited for the final land release at Huon Park in Wodonga. Picture by Ash Smith

Several hundred people are vying for the last 25 blocks of sought after land in a popular Wodonga housing estate.

