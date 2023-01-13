The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

WHITE AS A GHOST: Wodonga woman passes out after becoming the Border's latest lotto millionaire

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wodonga woman turned as "white as a ghost" and lost consciousness after learning she was a division one lotto winner this week. Picture supplied by The Lott

A Wodonga woman turned "as white as a ghost" after learning she had instantly become a millionaire this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.