A Wodonga woman turned "as white as a ghost" after learning she had instantly become a millionaire this week.
The Border resident, who chose to remain anonymous, took home $1 million as one of three division one winning entries in Monday and Wednesday lotto, which was drawn on Wednesday night.
She expressed her joy when contact by an official from The Lott on Friday morning.
"Oh my god. It's so surreal," she cheered.
"On Thursday morning, I had some missed calls while at work. I'm the type of person to never answer the phone from phone numbers I don't know, so I left it.
"After leaving the phone unanswered, I started to notice text messages and emails from The Lott notifying me to check my Monday and Wednesday Lotto tickets.
"I frantically brought up the winning numbers from the draw, and my entries to see if I had won anything.
"That's when I went white as a ghost, and I passed out. The two people around me at work started to panic.
"I had to tell the very few around me what had happened because they thought something was wrong.
"Once I came to my senses that I'd won division one, I yelled out, 'Are you kidding me? S*** yeah!'."
The winner, who said she had the same lottery numbers for several years and played them in various draws each week.
"I couldn't be more grateful to have finally scored division one. You always read about these people winning across the country, but you never know if it's real," she said.
"I can definitely say it's real.
"I can't thank you enough."
The woman purchased her entry online, with the winning numbers 4, 25, 16, 13, 9, and 27, while the supplementary numbers were 42 and 29.
The Lott has had 225 division one winners so far this financial year.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
