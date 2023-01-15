IN this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.
Sometimes, however, taxes can come out of left field at a time when cost of living pressures are already front and centre.
Federation Council is proposing a rate spike of 60 per cent over four years.
After a 2.5 per cent increase this coming financial year, Federation Council proposes rises of 19 per cent, 17 per cent, 14 per cent and 10 per cent each year via special rate variations (SRV), a system that allows councils to increase rate revenue to above that which is set by the state regulator.
SRVs need approval from the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), a process the council must submit to before February 3.
Thirty-year Mulwala resident and now pensioner Peter Holgate says he will be forced to sell up if the SRVs get the green light.
Like many, he simply could not afford the extra thousands of dollars owed to the council.
Mulwala Progress Association began collecting letters to council from fellow residents, with several citing complaints such as the community has not been appropriately informed; Mulwala does not feel fairly represented on council or as recipients of council services; and the cost of the proposed SRV would carry considerable and unmanageable financial burden.
Mulwala Progress Association member Peter Seeliger says the large number of Mulwala residents who live on fixed incomes will be destabilised by the council's long-term financial plan.
A former councillor himself, Mr Seeliger believes the council has not properly informed the community of the impact of the SRVs.
He maintains there was not enough consultation and Mulwala stakeholders were not being heard.
The SRV will be debated at the next council meeting later this month before the proposal is submitted to IPART.
Mulwala pensioners and retirees will be banking on a fair outcome.
