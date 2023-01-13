A teenage driver is facing a string of charges after he allegedly drove in a predatory fashion while an unaccompanied learner and left the scene of a crash that saw two people airlifted.
Riverina Police District have been searching for the two drivers who abandoned injured passengers - including a man trapped in the front passenger seat and a woman who had been thrown from the car - after a serious rollover just north of Temora on Wednesday morning.
Police were told after the crash that a utility and a sedan were both travelling north along Goldfields Way when the ute left the road and crashed near the intersection with Thanowring Road, rolling several times.
A female backseat passenger, 24, was ejected from the ute in the rollover and a man aged in his 40s, who had been travelling in the front passenger seat, was trapped for some time and sustained leg and head injuries.
While both passengers did not suffer life-threatening injuries, they were both airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
The drivers fled the scene, police said, and the sedan was later found in Temora. Goldfields Way was closed for six daylight hours on Wednesday as police and officers from the crash investigation unit carried out examinations of the scene.
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Thom Street, Temora, around midday on Thursday.
Once at Temora Police Station, the teenager was charged with six offences for his alleged involvement in the crash.
He is accused of two counts dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and single charges of failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, predatory driving, causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle and being an unaccompanied learner driver.
He is due before Wagga Local Court on Friday after being refused bail by police, who are continuing inquiries into the crash.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
