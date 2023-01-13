The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Great Australian Duck Race returns to Bright after four-year hiatus

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Australian Duck Race returns to Centenary Park at Bright today for the first time after a four-year hiatus.

AN influx of ducks is coming to the High Country this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.