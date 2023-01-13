AN influx of ducks is coming to the High Country this weekend.
The Great Australian Duck Race will return to Bright today for the first time in four years.
The race will see 1000 yellow rubber ducks float towards the finish line with the first four declared the winners.
Organised by Bright Lions Club, Australia's biggest duck race takes off over Morses Creek in Centenary Park tonight.
Bright Lions Club president Andrina Crome welcomed back the historic community event to the heart of town.
"It's important to keep something like this going for the community," she said.
The proceeds from the sale of each duck in the race will go to the Life Education Van Australia.
Until its recess in 2019, the race had been running each year since 1989.
There will be music, a sausage sizzle, fairy floss and snow cones today from 4.30pm with the race at 7pm..
