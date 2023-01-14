YOUR SAY: Plenty for pollies to be sorry for, but Nazi costume storm in teacup

It is nonsense that Premier Dominic Perrottet should appear and repent for an action done in the past as a 21-year-old, analogous to demanding a virgin bride for a potential monarch.
Doubtless the costume would have been chosen from a rack in a shop in between Superman and Wonder Woman.
The real story is the vulnerability of politicians to threats by factions of their own party and the potential to blackmail.
It is regrettable that Nazi uniforms have been available for fancy dress, just as some dress up as school children, devils, corpses, flower pots, transgender people, the back end of donkeys and Indians.
Nazism was responsible for wiping out huge numbers of people with disabilities and homosexuals but there would be very few who could seriously impute negative attitudes or support for those atrocities on the NSW Premier.
This is a storm in a teacup.
There are some matters that politicians might be genuinely sorry for, like the neglect of older people in aged care, but this latest media beat-up exposes public life as a poisoned chalice.
Media attention would better be spent on the motivation of those intending to bring the Premier down and exposing this type of blackmail dressed up as public interest.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Let's see some co-operative packages with the airline and feature our region's destinations.
All along the Murray should entice people from other states, and car hire or motor home, be part of great travel.
Rutherglen should be right behind the airline and promote winery tourism and stays at the Lake Mulwala Sebel to entice wine and dine tourists.
The new cycle routes should also be an attraction to entice inbound travel as well.
The service must be about inbound growth to make it all viable.
