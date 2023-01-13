Albury MP Justin Clancy has shared his views on revelations that NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party.
Mr Clancy spoke to the issue when announcing safer and cooler outdoor recreation would be delivered through funding for shade sails at play areas across the council area.
Speaking at Bonnie Doon Park, a large open recreation area with a tower of play equipment exposed to full sun in West Albury, Albury mayor Kylie King welcomed the $740,000 round five Stronger Country Communities funding for shade sails from Albury MP Justin Clancy.
"Summers are pretty hot in Albury so we need to get cracking," Ms King said.
"Our team have identified 30 high priority play spaces that have no shade at all - not a tree, no natural shade whatsoever - so that is a priority and this [funding] will really help."
Stronger Country Communities funds projects in local government areas across the state, with a focus on building or upgrading sport and recreation facilities.
Mr Clancy said the shade sail project would improve the safety and utility of the city's numerous parks, many of which were avoided by families for their lack of adequate shade.
"We want to encourage families to be enjoying the outdoors but we know the importance of being sun smart and providing shade to these children's play areas," Mr Clancy said.
But it's not just playgrounds feeling the heat in the lead up to the NSW election in March, with Premier Dominic Perrottet's admission to making a tasteless and offensive choice of wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party.
"The deep hurt and distress for many, particularly those individuals and families and Jewish community across our state, but also those who have lived experience that connects them to the holocaust, and to our veterans, I acknowledge that," Mr Clancy said.
"The call is for us all to be having those conversations about how we can all make sure we are continuing to recognise the hurt and the impact that is associated with these revelations."
Last year the NSW Parliament passed a legislative amendment banning the display of Nazi symbols, the act of which now carries serious individual penalties of fines and imprisonment.
"The people of NSW will have that opportunity to respond," he said.
