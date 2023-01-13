Whites are washed, pads have been dusted off and it's back to business in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's Hume first grade on Saturday.
Following close to a month off the park, Brock-Burrum gears up for a top four clash against Henty at the home of the Swampies.
Saints' player and president David Williams said his side is raring to go following the break, but admits he isn't expecting a walk in the park given the nature of competition.
"They'll definitely be honest," he said.
"Most teams are this year, it's actually looking pretty good and a lot of the teams are honest, it's sort of anybody's game from now on.
"Whoever's on top of their game from now on will be in a good spot come the pointy end of the season.
"We're looking like we have a fair few in this week, so hopefully we can continue on for the rest of the year now with getting our best on the park which will be good.'
The Saints' last hit out was against The Rock Yerong Creek in early December, where skipper Darcy I'Anson smacked a magnificent innings of 70 to lead his men to victory.
On the other hand, Henty was ousted by seven wickets a week later by The Rock Yerong Creek as Brock-Burrum took a forfeit win over Holbrook.
With Rand hot on their heels, Williams knows his side cannot afford a slip up on the road.
"I think every game is crucial, just because of the evenness of the competition," he said.
"Anybody can beat anybody on their day, you just can't let your guard down; you've just got to keep grinding out the wins and hopefully it comes right at the end of the year."
In other games, Rand plays The Rock Yerong Creek, Osborne locks horns with Lockhart and Culcairn goes toe to toe with Holbrook.
