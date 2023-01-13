Brendon Moore won his third title in a fortnight after snaring the Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships open men's singles on Friday.
Moore defeated Lachlan Vickery 6-2, 6-2 at Wodonga Tennis Centre in 75 minutes.
The Tweed Heads-based tennis coach had previously won the Goulburn Valley AMT (Australian Money Tournament) in Shepparton and Albury's Margaret Court Cup.
He also won all three events last year.
"It's a great effort by Brendon, to win three events in a row, two years running, is absolutely superb," tournament director Doug Smith said.
Meanwhile, Taya Powell posted a thrilling win over Sahra Dennehy in the open women's final.
But Powell had to survive a pulsating super tiebreak in the third and final set to win, 6-4, 4-6, 13-11.
The match took 117 minutes.
"It was a really tough match and Taya just managed to sneak home," Smith offered.
Powell finished runner-up to Laquisa Khan in the Margaret Court Cup's open women's singles.
The Vic titles attracted 200 players, with the bulk in the junior categories, from under 10s to under 16s.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Border's grasscourt circuit moves to Yarrawonga on Sunday, where Moore will be the number one seed, as he chases a clean sweep.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.