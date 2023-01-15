Wodonga hospital staff attacked, pharmacist headbutted by enraged man

A man accused of multiple attacks on people in Wodonga, including on hospital staff on Wednesday, has made an enraged appearance in court.
Custody officers were unable to bring in Matthew Walter Harvey from the police cells given the risk he posed.
Harvey instead appeared on a video link into court, and instantly started screaming obscenities at magistrate Peter Dunn.
"I don't give a f--- what you want to do," he screamed, which continued at full volume during the matter.
Harvey screamed "you're not listening to me f---head" and banged on a window.
The court heard police had attended the Wodonga Hospital waiting rooms on Wednesday night after he punched and kicked security guards.
A code grey was called, with other guards trying to escort him out.
He allegedly headbutted a glass sliding door, smashing it and causing $1000 in damage before leaving.
Harvey was arrested while sitting near Woolworths.
Harvey - who stormed out of the video link room while swearing during the court matter - is accused of a string of similar outbursts, including headbutting a pharmacist on January 3.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard he had attended a High Street pharmacy, was given water, poured it over his head in the store and headbutted the worker when asked to leave.
He was banned from the Mann Central shopping centre on Monday after an alleged incident involving a female security guard.
He was kicked out of the Warrina Motor Inn after screaming racist comments at the owner and allegedly threw a bottle of water at the Wodonga court windows before racially abusing a security guard on Wednesday.
"He's becoming increasingly erratic in his behaviour," a Wodonga constable told the court.
"We have concerns for children, women etcetera because he doesn't care who he yells at, he's just going to yell at anyone to try to get his way.
"We think he's a massive risk to the community at this stage, being unstable."
He was remanded and will return to court on Tuesday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.