The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga hospital staff attacked, pharmacist headbutted by enraged man

By Wodonga Court
Updated January 15 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga hospital staff attacked, pharmacist headbutted by enraged man

A man accused of multiple attacks on people in Wodonga, including on hospital staff on Wednesday, has made an enraged appearance in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.