An iconic North East sweets shop is hitting the market for just the third time in 30 years.
Owner Sally Mcgregor is selling The Beechworth Sweet's Co, along with Mansfield Sweets, as a way to transition into retirement.
Ms Mcgregor was the bookkeeper for the previous owner and took the opportunity to buy the popular business about eight years ago.
The store was established in 1992 by Judi Borschman and has a range of specialities, including candy from around the world.
It also aims to provide a magical experience for customers and the finest confectionery available.
Business broker Dallas Lodge, of Finn Business Sales in Albury, said the Beechworth Sweet Co was a quality operation.
"It's been a great business for Sally and the sale is genuine," he said.
"It's a renowned household name and iconic brand in Beechworth; it's got a fantastic social presence and not just for the kids.
Mr Lodge said when you buy a business you are buying it for its name.
And with that, he said it would be the perfect opportunity for someone local to take over.
"The store is very important for the town of Beechworth," he said.
"It's got a good name and a good story. It would suit someone locally but also could be purchased by an investor - work in it or work on it."
Mr Lodge said there was quite a bit of interest so far, but this was "expected with a company like this".
For the two existing businesses the asking price is around $890,000, plus docket value.
"It ticks a lot of boxes and I anticipate it will be sold fairly quickly," he said.
Ms Mcgregor said the business had delivered her good income and a great lifestyle.
"It's a great place and the key points are that it's a long established business," Mr Lodge said.
"It's profitable and with a long lease in place to project income, it also has a diverse range of products and good customer service by all the staff."
