Adam Burchell is on the move.
The news of his departure from the competition is sure to put Albury-Wodonga Football Association's defenders' minds at ease, after terrorising the competition for the better part of a decade.
Ever since pulling on a Wangaratta jersey in 2015, the mercurial winger has wreaked havoc down the flanks, but his reign has finally come to an end.
The birth of his second son, Orlando, has prompted new beginnings in Melbourne with his young family, signaling the end to a magnificent tenure in red and black.
"I've pretty much been there since my young 20s to the start of my 30s," he said.
"It's been a club which has accepted me, coming over from England and has been a big part of my life.
"I've made a lot of friends, people I call family now, but being 32 and having a couple of kids it's more about finding a new side in Melbourne and trying to enjoy it and maybe not be as serious as I have been for the past few years."
A two time AWFA star player winner, Burchell exits left having broken the league's goalscoring record with 51 in 2017, bagging two grand final victories in 2015 and 2019 as well as four league golden boots.
Burchell's last season was littered with heartache as Wangaratta was barelled out in not one but two finals, both at the hands of rival Albury United.
It's left a sour taste in the Kent-raised forward's mouth, not being able to complete a fairytale end to a story which never seemed like ending.
"I've said to people around the club that I've underachieved during my time at Wang," he said.
"It's been eight seasons, obviously you've got the two COVID years which kind of got away.
"In 2020 we had a dynamite squad where we probably would have and should have won it - that could have been another league and cup to our name.
"2021 was a bit of a disaster, the way it ended with the whole league draw and then not doing finals, that's another one that sticks in the mind.
"And obviously last final which got away as well. It's hard to swallow but I still think back about the good times."
While it's hard to fathom Burchell has underachieved in his mind, the new lease on football Wangaratta has granted him is undeniable.
As a teenager, he was nurtured in the professional setup with Gillingham in the English Football League system before succumbing to the fate which thousands of young talents do, being released by the club.
Bouncing around the semi-professional landscape in the years which followed, Burchell made his mark but was never given real opportunity by the teams he landed at.
It soon became frustrating, and something had to give.
So, when a potential move down under turned into a chance to revive his passion for the game, he was off in a flash.
"When I first came it was more around enjoying football again," he said.
"I sort of knew the standard wasn't going to be like it was in England, but you kind of just forget about the standard and just play.
"When you personally dominate a little bit and your team's dominate, you do enjoy it.
"I found there were years where the standard was pretty high, there were a lot of players who could definitely go and play State League/NPL, but I found there were actually seasons that it kind of dropped off.
"You know that Albury United are probably going to dominate for years to come, but when I first arrived it was basically Wang and Myrt dominating, we had some really good battles."
Those battles between Wangaratta and Myrtleford in the 2010s were fought hammer and tong, tooth and nail, and birthed some of Burchell's fondest memories at the club.
"It feels long ago, but scoring the winning penalty against Myrtleford in the 2015 final, having the crowd mob me and my old man was there as well - that's probably my favourite memory," he said.
"The latest would be the 2019 final and scoring that goal, karate kicking the corner flag in half.
"The 51 goals was a great achievement too. At the awards night, I don't think AWFA made a big deal of it at all.
"And that's why, being at Wang, they actually made a big thing out of it at our presentation which was nice."
A large part of what Burchell has achieved not only individually, but as part of a team, has been down to mindset.
He's never shaken the mentality of preparedness instilled to him at the likes of Gillingham, and applying that same ardent competitive spirit in a lower league has taken some willpower on his behalf.
"Every year is a challenge, when it comes to pre-season just trying to keep everyone motivated," he said.
"You have players that have different motives who want to accomplish more, but it is Sunday league football.
"Not everyone has the same desires and dedication as you, so to win a league and a championship you need 13 or 14 players to want the same thing.
"Winning the cup finals, being here for eight years, it's so bloody hard to get to them.
"It doesn't matter if you've got a good squad or not; you just have to be consistent for three games - it's tough.
"In eight years we've made three grand finals, won two and lost one and I can remember times where we maybe made the semi and we'd lose or we'd go out in the quarters.
"It's a long few months off because you just want to start again and give it another crack."
ALSO IN SPORT
There will not be 'another crack' for Burchell in AWFA.
The 2022 season will always linger as the one which got away, despite leaving with silverware having picked up the league top scorer award with 25 for the season.
However, the catalogue of highs he's had on and off the field will always remain, and to 'Burchy', the journey is one he'd do a thousand times over.
"You hear of all the 'Poms' who come over here and love it because they say it's a family club; I'll stick to my word, if you want to play country football, Wang is one hundred per cent up there as one of the best clubs."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.