A Border businessman is turning his love for beer into a new venture which he hopes will help draw more visitors to the Twin Cities.
Barry Young, owner of Dean Street's The Essential Ingredient, is one of the co-founders of Albury-born Murray Towns Brewing Co.
Having spent countless days with now business partner Andrew Heath tasting artisan brews in Jodie Lane's South Albury chook yard, Mr Young wanted to share that with the community.
Mr Lane came on board as brewer and Murray Towns was born, while Adam Hewitt recently joined to help with the new setup.
The company has released three beers, which are currently being fermented at Tumut River Brewing Co, before it aims to have a brewery of its own on the Border by the middle of 2023.
"We were originally going to call ourselves Chook Yard Brewing, but thought better of it," Mr Young laughed.
"It's filling a demand for local beer because a lot of visitors will come to town and ask for something local.
"We have a 100,000 population here and there's plenty of room for craft brewers.
"Thirsty Devil has opened (in South Albury) and we hope that goes really well. We'd like to see a bit of an industry, so if we can get three or four craft breweries around town, it can attract people to visit or stay in Albury-Wodonga a bit longer.
"If you're sick of beer, try beer. There's a whole world of beers out there people have never considered.
Mr Young said Murray Towns' pale ale, A Beer Named Sue, a spin-off of Johnny Cash's A Boy Named Sue, got its name by needing to be strong to survive in the tough world of pale ales.
The brewery has also released an English bitter called The Ashes, which he said "took something English and put an Australian spin on it, because we do it better, just like the cricket."
Mr Young said sessional beer Smooth Operator, which was just above mid-strength at 3.9 per cent alcohol, was for those who "wanted to stay in control and be a smooth operator".
"Once you say Smooth Operator, the song (released in 1984 by English band Sade) goes straight into your head," he laughed.
A Beer Named Sue is on tap at Public House and Canvas in Albury and Wodonga's Church St Hotel and The Goods Shed, while restaurants including Downtown Pizzeria, Aida, Yardbird and Din Dins also offer it.
Public House venue manager Scott McAleese said the pale ale had been a popular addition to the taps.
"Anyone who wants a pale ale, I ask them to try it, because it's good to put money into something local," he said.
Murray Towns' beers are also sold at The Lane Cellars, Level One Cellars and East Albury IGA.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
