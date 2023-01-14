Man charged with rape over alleged incident at a Wodonga home

A man has been charged after allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at a Wodonga home.
Lucas Williams, 39, was charged on Thursday after the girl made a complaint to police about an alleged incident at the central Wodonga house on Sunday last week.
The Wodonga court on Friday heard Williams had been drinking at the front of the home with a friend.
The teenager arrived at the home and a group of four people talked and joked around inside.
The court heard the teenager later laid down on a bed and stripped down to her underpants and bikini top due to the head and covered her head with a pillow.
Williams allegedly went into the room, got on top of her and rolled down her underpants as she froze in fear.
He is accused of shutting the door, exposing her vagina and rubbing it before she pushed him away.
The court heard she had left the room and Williams touched her buttocks.
The court heard the girl had returned to the room and was crying, unable to speak, and told others what had occurred.
Williams allegedly apologised but told her "you need to get over it and grow up".
He allegedly told the girl she had led him on, but she replied "how could I, I was asleep".
The court heard Williams had left the home, yelled at the teenager, and got into an fight with a man and his wife nearby.
The 39-year-old was arrested by police over the fight and was held in the cells before being released on Monday.
The girl made a complaint to police and her underwear and the doona cover were seized, with Williams arrested in Tallangatta about 9.30am on Thursday.
He was charged and denies the allegations, and was bailed to return on April 13.
