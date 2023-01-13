Albury co-coach Jerim Hayes admits runs are the difference between last year's grand final appearance and the club's tenuous hold on sixth spot in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Last year's runner-up has a one-game break on East Albury, which is vying with Corowa to break into the finals.
Albury will start favourites at home on Saturday against New City, but the Phoenix showed strong form in falling to the in-form Tallangatta by only 15 runs in Tuesday night's T20 final round.
"Runs have been missing, we haven't had anyone take the bull by the horns and make a big score," Hayes replied when asked what's missing from last year.
20s and 30s aren't going to be enough, we've got to make 60s, 80s, 100s, no one's made a 100 for a while.- Jerim Hayes
"20s and 30s aren't going to be enough, we've got to make 60s, 80s, 100s, no one's made a 100 for a while."
Fellow co-coach Alex Popko, Kade Brown, Nat Sariman and captain Ross Dixon led the way in batting last year, but Hayes naturally isn't suggesting it's up to that quartet again.
"We all need to take ownership, we bat really deep, we showed that on Tuesday night in the T20," he offered.
Albury was 6-28 against Wodonga Raiders before Brandon Diplock (47) and Dixon (51 not out) rescued the team with an 87-run stand for the seventh wicket.
They were the only players to reach double figures.
"The more opportunities present themselves, the more we'd like to think that we're close to someone hitting a big score and, as a result, making a big score, we're really excited about the challenges ahead," Hayes explained.
Albury has lost its past two games, including the six-wicket result against Tallangatta last Saturday, and with a bye added to the three-week Christmas break, it hasn't won a game since December 3.
"We learnt some lessons, a little bit of discipline, like losing wickets at poor times," Hayes suggested.
There's nine rounds left, with three teams realistically out of the running.
The ladder (after round 13) is: North Albury 57, St Patrick's 51, Belvoir 45, Lavington 45, Tallangatta 39, Albury 36; East Albury 30, Corowa 24, New City 21, Wodonga 18, Wodonga Raiders 18.
Round 14 hosts two games where top five outfits meet.
North is away to Lavington.
The premiers suffered their first loss of the season in the final round before Christmas, but bounced back when play resumed against East Albury.
The Panthers, meantime, scored a vital win over Belvoir.
Elsewhere, Tallangatta hosts St Patrick's.
The Bushies are fifth, while the Patties are second.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Corowa will look to maintain form away to Raiders, while East's home to Wodonga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.