The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

V/Line services put heat warnings in place for train passengers

SE
By Sophie Else
January 14 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extreme heat timetables will be in place for V/Line services to give passengers greater certainty when planning their journey.

Commuters have been warned to take extreme care and remain hydrated when travelling on any V/Line services over the next coming days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.