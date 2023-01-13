Commuters have been warned to take extreme care and remain hydrated when travelling on any V/Line services over the next coming days.
Temperatures are forecast to rise across Victoria, which may cause great stress on travelling passengers.
Trains will run at slower speeds due to the steel tracks expanding in heat.
This will be reflected in timetables, which can be accessed from the V/Line website.
Acting minister for public transport Mel Horne said safety was imperative for the V/Line service.
"We thank passengers for their understanding over the summer months and encourage them to take care when travelling during extreme weather," she said.
"Extreme heat timetables can be easily accessed from the V/Line website, and passengers are encouraged to plan ahead before travelling on really hot days."
Additionally, there will be drinking water on-board trains.
On Friday January 13, a full extreme heat timetable will be in place for the Seymour and Shepparton lines. A partial extreme heat timetable will also be in place on the Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill lines.
On Saturday January 14, a full extreme heat timetable will be in place for the Ballarat, Ararat, Maryborough, Bendigo, Swan Hill, Echuca, Seymour and Shepparton lines.
This will not affect Gippsland, Geelong and Warrnambool lines because coaches will replace trains for all or part of the train journey.
