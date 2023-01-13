Mt Beauty United captain Daniel Saville is again hoping to harness home advantage when meeting top side Baranduda in Saturday's blockbuster.
The free-scoring Power finally got to run out on their own ground last week after drainage issues prevented a home match in the first half of the season, and what a debut it was as they knocked Yackandandah off its perch.
But against the Rangers, there's no such thing as taking the foot off the pedal.
"We rose to the occasion (against Yackandandah) but it's just as important this week with another contender," Saville said.
"It definitely helps that we're back at home, if we play as well as last week we'll be in with a shot but they're on top of the ladder for a reason, so we're going to have to play well to win.
"Last week it was a pretty impressive wicket and outfield, so whoever bats first is going to need a lot of runs to win."
Mt Beauty has hit totals above 200 in three of its last five outings while Baranduda has done so twice, including a damaging win over Barnawartha-Chiltern last round.
While batting has been a clear standout for both sides, the Power welcomes back key bowler Jake Styles to the lineup while 14-year-old Toby Derrick will be called upon after taking three wickets last week.
Following on from last week's stellar performance, Saville wants to see his side rise to the occasion and make their back paddock a fortress for the season's remainder - especially considering Mt Beauty's next seven fixtures are all at home.
"We want to make it a hard place for teams to come and play so it'll be another good chance to get on it this week."
