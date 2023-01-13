Man charged with stealing $9000 bike from Beechworth victim

A man has been charged with stealing a $9000 bicycle from a man in Beechworth.
Baden Stone, 25, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly taking the bike on Monday.
His matter was listed in Wodonga court on Friday.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner did not apply for bail.
The court heard he was already on a corrections order for an indictable offence, and had committed another indictable offence.
He also has summary matters pending.
Magistrate Peter Dunn remanded Stone in custody, with the 25-year-old to return to court on January 30.
