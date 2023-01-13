The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged with stealing $9000 bike from Beechworth victim

By Wodonga Court
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Beechworth Police Station. File picture

A man has been charged with stealing a $9000 bicycle from a man in Beechworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.