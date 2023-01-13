Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers have signed a VFL club runner-up in the best and fairest.
Daniel Hughes is an aggressive 195cms, 110kg ruck-forward.
He finished second in the 'Ants' top award in 2021.
"He's really good overhead, his disposal skills are elite for a big man and he's got a real athletic presence," Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan enthused.
He's really good overhead, his disposal skills are elite for a big man and he's got a real athletic presence,- Barry Sullivan
"Daniel has those great skills and he also brings a lot of energy to the club, which is great."
Hughes is friends with fellow Hawks' newcomer Tom Baulch, who's better known as Prime Train on his extensive social media accounts, while the club had also previously signed ex-Geelong Falcon Lockey McCartney.
Sullivan says the Hawks have basically shut the books, while acknowledging the fortunate position they now finds themselves in after playing in last year's preliminary final.
"We selected carefully and we don't have to scratch around for options," Sullivan revealed.
"We've had lot of people show an interest and we've beefed up the areas we needed to beef up."
Rovers had been through a finals drought, which naturally makes it more difficult to attract top players, but their resurgence will provide hope for the other clubs without a recent finals appearance.
As it stands, the Hawks have lost only one player from their best performed of last year in O and M representative Jake McQueen.
And while speculation has been strong for months that best and fairest Raven Jolliffe had departed the club, the Hawks haven't given up.
"We're giving Raven some space to see what he wants to do," Sullivan offered.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I know he loves playing here and is a phenomenal player, but it's a question of commitment and desire to compete at Ovens and Murray level, we're not looking to pressure him, we'll give him the time and he'll make a decision when ready."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.