Wangaratta Rovers sign former VFL big man Daniel Hughes

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:51pm
Daniel Hughes impressed in his time with the Northern Bullants in the VFL Picture by Northern Bullants FC

Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers have signed a VFL club runner-up in the best and fairest.

