Temperatures are nudging up to what we expect during summer on the Border, but it likely bothers the humans more than a goanna spotted in Springdale Heights.
Any goanna knows the best way to get things moving, to get that cold blood warmed-up and pumping, is to soak up some rays - the more the better.
And that was the performance put on by one such reptile in Springdale Heights on Thursday, heading along Baranbale Way without any apparent care for the temperatures beginning to climb into the high 30s.
While Dee Owen was taken by surprise by the casual stroller, it wasn't enough to stop her quickly grabbing some video footage of the distinctive goanna with its wide-legged, splayed gait - proof of what she saw that she then shared with The Border Mail.
The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage said it was common to see all types of lizards in the Border region.
A spokesperson said lizards such as the one captured in the footage liked to spend most of their time in trees, coming down to ground level only to hunt for food and breed.
Mr Holland was quick enough to snap a photo of the estimated five-foot goanna scaled on the side of his property.
