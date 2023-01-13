Man, 45, dies after medical episode while swimming

A man has died after he was rescued from water unresponsive in the Riverina's west.
At about 12.30pm on Thursday emergency services were called to Urangeline Creek, Urana, north west of Albury, following reports an unconscious man had been pulled from the water.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended the scene.
They were told a 45-year-old man had been swimming in the water where he appears to have suffered a medical episode.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attempted to revive the man, however, he died at the scene.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.