Medical board bans Albury-Wodonga surgeon after colonoscopies review

By Duncan Murray and Callum Godde
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
A coronial inquest recently heard Dr Liu-Ming Schmidt had botched surgery in November 2019, with the patient dying the following month.

A surgeon who performed hundreds of potentially dodgy colonoscopies in Albury-Wodonga has been temporarily banned from practising medicine.

