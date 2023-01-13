Traffic control, reduced speed limits and single lane closures can be expected on the Hume Highway for motorists travelling both northbound and southbound this week.
Motorists are advised maintenance work and safety improvements on the Hume Highway will take place between Tarcutta and Albury from Monday.
Work will include road resurfacing at various locations on both the southbound and northbound lanes.
Work will be carried out from 6am to 8pm on weekdays and from 6am to 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Workers will move south along the highway with the last repairs in this project near Albury scheduled from Friday 13, to Tuesday 17
Single lane closures will be in place in both northbound and southbound lanes at different times.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on the Hume Highway for maintenance work and safety improvements to be carried out between Tarcutta and Albury.
Road resurfacing will be carried out at various locations on both the southbound and northbound lanes to provide a stronger and safer road for motorists.
Work will be carried out from 6am to 8pm on weekdays and from 6am to 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.
Work started on Tuesday 10 January near Holbrook. Workers will move south along the highway with the last repairs in this project near Albury scheduled from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 January, weather permitting.
Single lane closures will be in place in both northbound and southbound lanes at different times. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.