Jack Astill, accused of driving dangerously and leaving crash scene near Temora, faces court

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
January 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Teen driver accused of running from crash, and injured people, faces court

A teenage driver who allegedly drove in a predatory fashion as an unaccompanied learner and left the scene of a crash that saw two people seriously injured has been denied bail.

