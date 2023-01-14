Despite towering over almost everyone he met, Peter McLay had an undeniably comforting and reassuring presence.
The former Wagga policeman, beloved father, loving husband and talented cricketer died in Melbourne on January 1, aged 56, after a battle with brain cancer.
He has been remembered by friends and family as an authentic and genuine bloke, who would regularly go above and beyond for those he loved.
Born in Coolamon, Peter moved to Wagga with his family in 1970 and was raised in a small house on Manoora Avenue in Mount Austin.
After graduating from Mount Austin High School and working briefly at the National Australia Bank, he moved to Sydney in 1985 to further his burgeoning cricket career.
Utilising his talents as a spin bowler, he represented both NSW and Australia in youth teams before calling time on his sporting journey and joining the NSW Police academy.
Peter went on to serve in the NSW Police across Sydney, Queanbeyan, Lake Macquarie and Wagga for 35 years.
After retiring at the rank of inspector, he moved to Melbourne in 2022 to be closer to his sons and beloved Essendon Football Club.
His wife Sharon McLay described him as the most loving, doting husband anybody could ever want.
"He would do absolutely anything for us. He was the kind of man who would sacrifice his career just to be with his family," Sharon said.
"There was always lots of love and lots of fun. We did move around a bit for his work but we always did it together."
Sharon said he never had to try to be kind or empathetic, as it was simply in his nature.
"He would walk into a room, people would look at him and he would just smile - then everyone knew they were going to be looked after and everything was OK," she said.
"I don't know exactly what he had, but he had it in bucket loads and I don't think he even realised.
"We loved him, we all just loved him."
Greg McLay considers himself lucky to have gotten the chance to bare witness to his older brother's personality more than most.
"There was a real authenticity about Pete, because what you saw at work and in his private life, was precisely what I saw throughout our childhood and into our adulthood," Greg said.
"I was blessed to have a brother like him. I would have liked to have had him for a bit longer but that's what happens I guess."
Greg said his older brother was always understated about his cricket accomplishments, which spoke to his incredible humility.
As a police officer, Peter was empathetic and often able to comfort people even at incredibly stressful times.
"He had a fantastic temperament for it. He was able to walk a mile in people's shoes and come at it from their perspective," Greg said.
"I think that was his greatest attribute as a person and as a policeman."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
