Firefighters on scene of grassfire at Chiltern, CFA issues alert

The CFA has issued the following alert for a grassfire at Gayfer Road, Chiltern.
This Advice message is being issued for Chiltern, Chiltern Valley.
There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 14/01/2023 12:40 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
