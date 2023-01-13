The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

There is a grassfire at Gayfer Road, Chiltern that is not yet under control

Updated January 14 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters on scene of grassfire at Chiltern, CFA issues alert

The CFA has issued the following alert for a grassfire at Gayfer Road, Chiltern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.