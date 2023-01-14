The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Eight-year-old Ethan Simpson was diagnosed with an extensive brain tumour

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated January 14 2023 - 9:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight-year-old Ethan Simpson with his stepfather, Shannon Versluis, mother, Tiffany Motton, and 6-week-old baby brother Malachi Versluis. Picture by Sophie Else.

Ethan Simpson loves to laugh, play Pokemon and hang out with his school friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.