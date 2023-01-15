The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona's Jess Vlaskic turns struggles into a life to be grateful for

SE
By Sophie Else
January 16 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Vlaskic says she was given a pacemaker after becoming sick in case she ever goes through a cardiac arrest again. She says, "what had been the worst experience turned into her best." As she now has a 'whole new outlook on life'. Picture by Ash Smith

Pigs and sheep and cows and doing all the yucky farm stuff left Jess Vlaskic with vivid childhood memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.