Pigs and sheep and cows and doing all the yucky farm stuff left Jess Vlaskic with vivid childhood memories.
It was a time, outside Leeton, a few hours drive north of Albury, that produced a mixed bag of normality and intense challenges.
"My dad was a real manly man," the now 33-year-old says.
"He always had us girls outside helping him herd cattle, riding motorbikes."
But sitting nicely on top of all the good stuff were difficulties that any child would find it hard to understand.
She turned 12 and before long her parents separated. The strains of those days, mixed into the joys of life on the farm, were magnified by her dads severe drug addiction.
It meant she and her sisters lived with their mother.
"And she did a great job as a single mum, the best she could with what she had," she says.
While Jess reconnected with him a few short years later, the man she once knew to be her father was no more.
"His mental health was bad from the drugs and he made a lot of bad choices; everyone stepped back and he was isolated," she says.
"I was 16 at the time and my little sister Simone, was 12. We wanted to help him through it, but he became more and more unwell.
The experience left Jess - who now works as the regional manager for a Border recruitment company and who lives at Thurgoona with her large blended family - feeling helpless.
Added to all was a health scare years later she feels extremely fortunate to have survived.
At 18 she went through even more tough times. Her dad packed up his belongings. He disappeared and she never saw him again.
That was even with him being listed as a missing person for six months.
OTHER SUMMER SERIES:
This was also when Jess and Simone made the move to Albury to pursue a fresh start.
A moment she will never forget was a phone call she got from her mother in 2010, on Fathers Day.
A body had been found in the bush, her mother told her, and 'they thought it could be my dad'.
"But I just knew it was him. It later was confirmed it was our dad," she says.
"We never found out the reason why he died, but his mental health was so bad and his body was so deteriorated they couldn't even tell how he had died.
More than a decade later she still does not know.
The sisters' struggle ran alongside a strong work ethic that meant Jess never turned away from turning possibilities into opportunities.
Making ends meet meant washing dishes, it meant cleaning motel rooms.
The years passed, she met her husband, Mel, and they now share a life with their two children, Mason, 11, and Nash, 8, and her three older stepchildren.
But in 2015, aged 25, she told her husband as they sat together one evening how she didn't feel right. She felt hot. After that, nothing. She cannot remember a thing.
Jess had gone into cardiac arrest and within a few days had to be flown to a hospital in Melbourne. It wasn't just one episode of heart failure.
"I had six cardiac arrests before they got it under control and they kept shocking me back," she says.
"It was the scariest thing I've gone through."
Her hearts meltdown was later put down by doctors to an electrolyte imbalance; it wasn't because she had failed in any way to look after herself.
Jess spent the next month at a heart clinic only to be told how 'we don't know why this has happened to you'.
What especially stuck with Jess was that if I get out of here I'm going to appreciate life so much, and I've been on a high ever since because I'm so lucky to be here.
"Why wait for the good stuff, if you can do it now?," she says.
For a couple of years she wondered if her life expectancy had been severely curtailed, but she also approached her health issues in a pragmatic way.
"I'm very much about today and having a great day. Every morning at my kids drop-off I say to them what is today going to be? and they say 'a great day', she says.
"In a nutshell, I love being with my family and having fun," she says.
"We didn't have the best years growing up. "You can keep saying poor us or you can get better, not bitter, and not let your past define who you are meant to be.
"I'm thankful for all the bad things that have happened to me because it's made me strong.
"If I was to drop dead tomorrow I want people to say she's awesome, she was kind. I want to leave a legacy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.