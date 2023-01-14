Widespread power outages in North East affect about 2500 properties

More than 1500 Benalla properties remain without power Sunday morning as part of widespread outages across the North East.
About 2500 customers in the region have been affected by the outages, according to energy company AusNet Services.
As of 7am Sunday, AusNet reported 1519 affected customers in one Benalla incident, with the cause being investigated and power estimated to be restored by 9am.
However another 19 Benalla customers in a separate incident may have to wait until 4pm Sunday for power to return while a further 35 households have been given a 1.30pm estimate.
Vic Emergency alerts indicate a spate of incidents overnight in the Benalla region, including trees down and building damage.
In Cheshunt 189 properties have been affected, with another customer having lost power in Cheshunt South.
Other reported incidents involve customers in Edi (56), Edi Upper (77), Hansonville (3), King Valley (70), Moyhu (74), Myrrhee (64), Rose River (16), Whitfield (195), Whitlands (40), Yackandandah (79), Glenrowan (4), Greta West (41), Bruarong (15), Boorhaman East (3), Borrhaman North (3), Brimin (5), Norong (20), Stanley (24) and Tallangatta South (15).
The restoration times estimated by AusNet for these outages range from 8.30am to 12.30pm Sunday.
