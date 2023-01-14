Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial outfit New City has landed a stunning coup, signing the captain of a strong English county outfit.
All-rounder Luke Procter was appointed Northamptonshire skipper just last month for the upcoming division one season, after the club finished sixth last year.
The 34-year-old debuted for the Phoenix by top-scoring with 48 runs from 59 deliveries, including two sixes and four boundaries, in the six-wicket loss to Albury on Saturday.
"Luke was part of a group of overseas players who were playing at Endeavour Hills in Melbourne, but when that ended he wanted to stay out here and keep playing so we got in contact," delighted club president Brad Baker suggested.
New City is striving desperately to become a force at provincial level, snaring last season's wooden spoon, and the arrival of a player with 124 first-class matches, hitting 5866 runs at 34 and snaring 133 wickets at 36, will fast-track its development.
"We've got a lot of young kids playing first grade and with his experience it just gives us another voice, to support 'Tuff' (Daryl Tuffey), Brandon (Purtell) and Talor (Scott)," Baker explained.
We've got a lot of young kids playing first grade.- Brad Baker when quizzed on the impact of Luke Procter's experience
"You can certainly tell he's a classy player."
The Phoenix started its climb last April, signing former New Zealand international and Lavington premiership mentor Tuffey on a three-year coaching deal.
He was quickly followed by North Albury premiership quick Purtell and ex-New Zealand under 19 international Talor Scott.
The club knew the rebuiild was going to take time - it had only 13 players four years ago - and currently has two wins.
IN OTHER NEWS:
New City hosts Tallangatta on Saturday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.