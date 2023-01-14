The Border Mail
CAW club New City signs Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 10:49am
Luke Procter was named captain of English county club Northamptonshire just last month, but is now playing for CAW outfit New City. Picture by James Wiltshire

Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial outfit New City has landed a stunning coup, signing the captain of a strong English county outfit.

