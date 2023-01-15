The Border Mail
Teenager suffers serious leg injuries in Wodonga hit-run, driver sought

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 15 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:50am
The incident occurred in a Dalgleish Street car park. Picture by Google

Wodonga detectives are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a teenager with serious leg injuries.

