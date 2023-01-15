Teenager suffers serious leg injuries in Wodonga hit-run, driver sought

Wodonga detectives are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a teenager with serious leg injuries.
A car struck the 18-year-old man in a Dalgleish Street car park about 12.45am on Saturday and the driver left the scene.
Paramedics attended the incident.
"The teen, from Mackay, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police are searching for the driver and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
