St Patrick's Liam Scammell and Neil Smith ended Tallangatta's five-match unbeaten steak with a century stand in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
Coach Scammell finished 94 not from 103 deliveries, posting nine boundaries, while Smith struck 85 as they combined in a 131-run partnership for the third wicket.
The visitors scored 5-240 from the 50 overs before dismissing the Bushies for 152.
"Neil and I were patient, we just tried to set it up as we've added some power at the back end with Tendai (Chisoro) and Angus Kilby, we just needed to be in a strong position to be able to go hard late," Scammell explained.
The home team's Sam Stephens was one of only two wicket-takers, snaring an impressive 4-48.
Scammell then backed up his batting display by bowling the association's leading run-scorer Shoaib Shaikh with the first ball of the innings.
IN OTHER NEWS:
John Oswell (51) and Andrew Lade (37) were strong as Dean Nicholson took 4-21.
