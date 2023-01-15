The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

St Patrick's Liam Scammell and Neil Smith star against Tallangatta

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Scammell (centre) had a superb game against the Bushies.

St Patrick's Liam Scammell and Neil Smith ended Tallangatta's five-match unbeaten steak with a century stand in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.