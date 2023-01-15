Barely a centimetre of the Border's hardwood will remain untouched this week as the Australian Junior Country Basketball Cup takes hold of Albury-Wodonga.
Last held in 2020, the blockbuster event brings hundreds of juniors from all over Australia as well as New Zealand to the courts for five days of baseline-burning action.
Local operations manager Paul Gooding said there is a touch of respite attached to seeing the Country Cup's return.
"I think it's a fair bit of relief for everyone who is involved, particularly both councils," Gooding said.
"Wodonga and Albury (councils) are very pleased to see the event restart after two years of COVID intervention - they are both very good in heavily supporting it alongside the Commercial Club."
Steeped in tradition, the 2023 edition is a milestone year for the tournament as it presents as the 35th anniversary of the event.
In those years, stars have been thrusted into the spotlight.
2022 NBA draftee Dyson Daniels was one of the names to feature in the 2020 tournament, while Australian Opals legend and Border product Lauren Jackson previously featured in the early years of her illustrious career.
With the quality of talent on show at the Country Cup evident, another top prospect could potentially be hidden - and unearthed - amongst the 66 teams suiting up this week.
It's also one of the Border's best economic drivers on the calendar, providing an estimated $5 million injection into the local economy.
Which makes it's return even more well-awaited, considering the scratching of the 2021 and 2022 tournaments were the only non-events in its three and a half decade history.
Gooding speculated an approximate 900 players, coaches, referees are on deck for the Country Cup, with that number augmented by friends and family attending.
From an economics point of view, the amount of people it actually brings to the towns for that period is great for all local businesses - the restaurants, servos, accommodation- Paul Gooding
"From an economics point of view, the amount of people it actually brings to the towns for that period is great for all local businesses - the restaurants, servos, accommodation," Gooding said.
"As far as I know, you cannot get an AirBnb bed in Albury during that period.
"It's pretty busy - it's a country championship, so that means it doesn't include people from the metro areas.
"Most states will send two teams in each age group. Tasmania, as an example, will send 12 teams to Albury-Wodonga for the tournament."
Prior to the Country Cup kicking off, a referees camp precedes the tournament tomorrow night.
Close to 100 officials will be put through their strides at Albury's Scots School campus as part of an intense training session to prepare themselves for a fast-paced week on the court.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The opening ceremony is held at 10am on Tuesday at Wodonga Leisure Centre, with boys and girls taking to the court in the under-14, under-16 and under-18 age grades.
A coaches clinic will then run on Tuesday night, attracting around 150 coaches from all over Australia and the North East and Border region for a session to upskill the mentors at the tournament.
Rounding out the action, a closing service is set to be staged at Lauren Jackson Stadium following the five days of play on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.