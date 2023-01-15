Men to face court after rolling utility at Wangaratta's Apex Park

Two men will face court next week after rolling a vehicle at Apex Park in Wangaratta.
Police were alerted on Thursday night after the utility rolled while being driven erratically.
A 57-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were arrested at the scene.
Police said the vehicle wasn't stolen.
The pair were remanded in custody after being charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
The younger man will face the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday and the older man on Thursday.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
